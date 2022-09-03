HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored and Andre Blake stopped three shots to lead the Philadelphia Union to a 2-0 win Saturday over the New York Red Bulls.

Uhre’s goal put the Union (17-4-9) up for good at 1-0 in the 48th minute. Jack Mcglynn got an assist on the score.

The Union also got one goal from Daniel Gazdag.

The Red Bulls (13-9-8) outshot the Union 8-5. Both teams had three shots on goal.

Blake saved all three shots he faced for the Union. Carlos Miguel saved one of the three shots he faced for the Red Bulls.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with the Union hosting Orlando City while the Red Bulls host the New England Revolution.

