DETROIT (AP) — Blake Griffin started for the Detroit Pistons in Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night after missing four of the final six regular-season games and the first two of the playoff series because of a right knee injury.

The Bucks lead the series 2-0, averaging a 28-point margin of victory.

Griffin led the Pistons in scoring during the regular season, averaging 24.5 points.