DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — George Blagojevic tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds to lift Hartford to a 70-50 win over New Hampshire on Thursday night.
J.R. Lynch had 18 points for Hartford (14-13, 7-5 America East Conference). Travis Weatherington added 11 points. John Carroll had 10 points for the road team.
Nick Guadarrama scored a season-high 21 points and had 16 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-23, 1-12), who have now lost 11 straight games.
Jordan Reed, who led the Wildcats in scoring heading into the contest with 10 points per game, shot only 18 percent for the game (2 of 11).
The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats on the season. Hartford defeated New Hampshire 74-39 on Jan. 23. Hartford plays UMass Lowell on the road on Saturday. New Hampshire plays Albany on the road on Wednesday.
