PHOENIX (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr. registered 16 points, eight assists and five steals as Grand Canyon routed Life Pacific 82-47 on Wednesday night.

Chance McMillian had 11 points for Grand Canyon (4-1). Jalen Blackmon added 11 points. Dima Zdor had 11 rebounds.

Austin Cook had 12 points for the Warriors.

