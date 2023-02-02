WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The former manager of soccer player Robert Lewandowski went on trial in Poland on Thursday for allegedly blackmailing the Barcelona striker and his wife.

Cezary Kucharski, who is accused of trying to extort about $20 million from the couple, arrived at a Warsaw court for the start of the case. The judge ordered the proceedings to be held behind closed doors.

Kucharski had publicly accused Lewandowski and his wife of tax irregularities in Germany. He is accused demanding money from them in return for silence.

Lewandowski, who has won two FIFA best player awards, denied any wrongdoing and sued Kucharski — Lewandowski’s manager for almost 10 years, up to 2018.

Kucharski, a former Poland national team soccer player, could face up to three years in prison if convicted.

Kucharski was hospitalized last year in Spain and temporarily put into an induced coma.

___

