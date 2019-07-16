CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks traded Artem Anisimov to Ottawa on Tuesday in exchange for Zack Smith, a swap of 31-year-old forwards.

Anisimov played four seasons for the Blackhawks, scoring 77 goals and adding 78 assists in 291 games, including 15 goals and 22 assists last season. The Russian has also played with the New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets over 11 years in the NHL.

Smith played 70 games last season for the Senators, scoring nine goals and adding a career-high 19 assists. The Canadian has played his entire 11-season NHL career with the Senators with 94 goals and 99 assists in 612 career games. Smith was placed on waivers last September only to go unclaimed. He had nine goals and 19 assists for the rebuilding Senators last season.

Smith’s contract has an annual salary cap hit of $3.25 million. He is signed through the 2020-21 season.

The move for Anisimov inches the Senators closer to the NHL’s salary cap floor. Anisimov’s current deal also runs through 2020-21 with an annual cap hit of $4.55 million, according to capfriendly.com.

Anisimov immediately becomes the second-highest paid for forward on Ottawa’s active roster behind Bobby Ryan ($7.25 million annual cap hit).