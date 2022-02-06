CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have interviewed longtime NHL executive Peter Chiarelli for their general manager job.

Chiarelli, 57, is the vice president of hockey operations for the St. Louis Blues. He was the GM for the Boston Bruins from 2006-2015 and the Edmonton Oilers from 2015-2019.

The Blackhawks announced the interview with Chiarelli on Sunday. They also have interviewed interim GM Kyle Davidson, Carolina Hurricanes assistant GM Eric Tulsky and former NHL forward Scott Mellanby for the role.

Former Blackhawks forwards Eddie Olczyk, Marian Hossa and Patrick Sharp are helping the team with its GM search, and CEO Danny Wirtz has said the organization plans to interview candidates “both inside and outside of hockey.” But the team has yet to announce a candidate from outside the sport.

Davidson was elevated to the interim job after longtime general manager Stan Bowman resigned in October in the wake of a report by an outside law firm that found the organization mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player during the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2010.

The report also played a role in the departure of Al MacIsaac, another of Chicago’s top hockey executives, and the NHL fined the team $2 million for “the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response.”

___

