CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Toews had three goals and two assists, Patrick Kane added two goals and three assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks handed the Washington Capitals their season-high fifth consecutive loss with an 8-5 victory on Sunday.

Brandon Saad and Alex DeBrincat also scored and Dylan Strome added an empty-netter as last-place Chicago stopped its own five-game slide. Collin Delia made 34 saves, including impressive stops on John Carlson and Tom Wilson in the second.

Washington’s defensemen accounted for each of its five goals while star forwards Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov were kept off the scoresheet. Carlson scored twice, Dmitry Orlov and Matt Niskanen each had a goal and an assist, and Brooks Orpik got his second of the season.

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby allowed four goals on 11 shots before he was replaced by Pheonix Copley 2:30 into the second.

ISLANDERS 3, DUCKS 0

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Cal Clutterbuck scored twice in the first period and Robin Lehner made 19 saves as New York downed Anaheim for its fifth straight win.

The victory was the 15th in 18 games for the Metropolitan Division-leading Islanders, who have surged past Washington and Columbus over the past month.

Clutterbuck opened the scoring at 4:50 of the first with a power-play goal.

Clutterbuck scored again from a nearly identical spot midway through the first for his sixth goal of the season.

Leo Komarov scored his sixth this season with 29 seconds remaining in the second period.