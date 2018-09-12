ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — For the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen’s time is now.
Bills coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday the rookie quarterback will make his first career start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Allen replaces second-year pro Nathan Peterman, who struggled badly in a 47-3 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Peterman threw for 24 yards and two interceptions before being replaced by Allen in the second half.
The Bills hoped to bring Allen along at a calculated and methodical pace after drafting him seventh overall this spring. Allen has a strong arm and ideal physical tools, but has been considered a developmental project. The Bills, however, were forced into making a change following one of the worst losses in franchise history.
