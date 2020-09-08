BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers’ loss in Green Bay is the Buffalo Bills’ gain after signing receiver Jake Kumerow to their practice squad on Tuesday, three days after he was cut by the Packers.

The Packers’ decision to cut Kumerow was considered one of their biggest surprises in establishing their 53-player roster on Saturday. And it came on the heels of Rodgers calling Kumerow “super reliable” while discussing Green Bay’s receivers in a Zoom session.

Kumerow caught a touchdown pass in each of his first two seasons in Green Bay, and had 12 receptions for 219 yards last year. An undrafted free agent, he played on two Division III national championship teams at Wisconsin Whitewater under Lance Liepold, who is now coaching at the University at Buffalo.

Cutting Kumerow created a spot for another former small-school receiver in Malik Taylor, a 2019 undrafted free agent from Ferris State.

The 6-foot-4 Kumerow provides the Bills added depth at receiver, especially with rookie Isaiah Hodgins’ status uncertain. Hodgins was placed on injured reserve Sunday because of a shoulder injury, and general manager Brandon Beane hasn’t ruled out the possibility of the player needing surgery.

The Bills practice squad also includes former CFL receiver Duke Williams. Led by the established trio of Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley, Buffalo has six receivers on its active roster in preparing to open the season in hosting the New York Jets on Sunday.

Buffalo opened a spot for Kumerow by releasing offensive lineman Brandon Walton.

