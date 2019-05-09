ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed seven of their eight draft picks, including first-round selection Ed Oliver.

The Bills announced the signings Thursday, a day before opening their rookie minicamp. Oliver is a defensive tackle out of Houston, and drafted ninth overall two weeks ago.

Buffalo also signed second-round pick, offensive tackle Cody Ford, as well as running back Devin Singletary, the first of the team’s two third-round picks. Also signing their rookie contracts were linebacker Vosean Joseph, safety JaQuan Johnson, defensive end Darryl Johnson and tight end Tommy Sweeney, who were selected in the final three rounds.

The Bills’ lone unsigned draft pick is tight end Dawson Knox. Buffalo traded both of its fourth-round picks to move up in the draft order to choose Knox in the third round.

The Bills also announced signing eight undrafted rookie free agents, including University at Buffalo products quarterback Tyree Jackson and cornerback Cam Lewis.

Also signed were linebackers Tyrel Dodson (Texas A&M) and Juwan Foggie (Charlotte), receivers David Sills (West Virginia) and Nick Easley (Iowa), Northwestern offensive lineman Blake Hance and Illinois kicker Chase McLaughlin.

___

