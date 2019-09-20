ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have ruled out rookie running back Devin Singletary from playing in their home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.

Singletary has not practiced this week since hurting his left hamstring in a 28-14 win at the New York Giants last weekend. His absence leaves the Bills thin at the position with starter Frank Gore, third-stringer T.J. Yeldon and fullback Patrick DiMarco the only other running backs on their active roster.

Singletary was a third-round draft pick and has combined for 127 yards rushing and a touchdown and 28 yards receiving in two games.

The Bills (2-0) on Friday also ruled out tight end Tyler Kroft and starting cornerback Taron Johnson.

Kroft was on track to make his Bills debut before hurting his left ankle in practice Thursday. The free-agent addition, who spent his first four seasons in Cincinnati, missed this entire offseason after breaking his right foot in May.

Johnson will miss his second game due to a hamstring injury.

