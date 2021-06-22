ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills placed reserve defensive end Brian Cox Jr. on injured reserve and signed defensive tackles Eli Ankou and Nazair Jones on Tuesday.

Cox’s season could be over after the Bills said he sustained an injury to his Achilles tendon.

Cox was carted off the field after he got hurt during the first of two mandatory minicamp sessions last week. He posted a note on social media that he had surgery and was confident he’ll recover fully.

Cox spent a majority of last season on Buffalo’s practice squad, and appeared in one game.

The 27-year-old Ankou joins his fourth team since breaking into the NFL with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He appeared in seven games with Dallas last year, and also played for Cleveland. Overall, he has two starts in 27 career games.

Jones has two seasons of NFL experience but has not played since sustaining a knee injury during training camp with Seattle in 2019. He was selected by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2017 draft out of North Carolina. He had two starts in 20 games during his first two seasons.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL