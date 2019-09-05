BUFFALO (6-10) at NEW YORK JETS (4-12)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Jets by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Buffalo 7-9, New York 5-10-1

SERIES RECORD — Bills lead 62-55

LAST MEETING – Jets beat Bills 27-23, Dec. 9, 2018

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bills No. 21, Jets No. 23

BILLS OFFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (9), PASS (31).

BILLS DEFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (16), PASS (1).

JETS OFFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (26), PASS (25).

JETS DEFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (26), PASS (24).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — AFC East rivals open season with Jets having won two of last three meetings. … Bills enter season with revamped offense that includes eight new starters, including four on offensive line. Only returning starters are QB Josh Allen, LT Dion Dawkins and FB Patrick DiMarco. … Allen had 18 TDs last season — 10 passing, eight rushing — for most by rookie QB in team history. … RB Frank Gore will make Bills debut. Has 14,748 yards rushing and needs 522 to pass NFL’s No. 3 career rusher Barry Sanders. With LeSean McCoy cut last weekend, Gore will share load in backfield with T.J. Yeldon and rookie Devin Singletary, third-round pick out of Florida Atlantic. … WRs Cole Beasley and John Brown also make Bills debuts. Brown ranks third in NFL over last two seasons with 17.0 yards per catch. … C Mitch Morse, who became NFL’s top-paid center when he signed four-year, $44.5 million contract in free agency, expected to start despite missing majority of offseason with injuries. … Bills’ defense returns mostly intact after allowing second-fewest yards in NFL last season. Only departure was DT Kyle Williams, who retired after 13 seasons. Buffalo filled his spot by drafting Ed Oliver in first round. … Defense was inconsistent against run, allowing 200 or more yards rushing three times. … Buffalo WR/KR Andre Roberts made first Pro Bowl as member of Jets last season. … Adam Gase makes regular-season coaching debut for Jets after leading Dolphins last three years. … RB Le’Veon Bell signed four-year, $52.5 million with Jets in offseason and will play for first time in nearly 20 months after sitting out all last season in contract dispute with Steelers. Since entering NFL in 2013, Bell leads all RBs with 312 receptions and ranks second with 7,996 yards from scrimmage. … QB Sam Darnold capped up-and-down rookie season by throwing six TD passes and just one INT in last four games. His 17 TD passes were second in franchise history among rookie QBs to only Joe Namath, who had 18 in 1965. … C Ryan Kalil came out of retirement in early August and will start for Jets. Spent last 12 seasons with Panthers. … WR Jamison Crowder and RB/WR Ty Montgomery will make Jets debuts. … Gregg Williams takes over defense that struggled mightily last season under former coach Todd Bowles. … LB C.J. Mosley is biggest addition to defense after playing first five NFL seasons with Ravens. … S Jamal Adams, coming off first career Pro Bowl selection, anchors shaky secondary that includes S Marcus Maye and CBs Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts. … DL Quinnen Williams, No. 3 overall pick out of Alabama, could see significant playing time. … K Kaare Vedvik takes over at kicker for Jets, who claimed him off waivers from Vikings last weekend. … Fantasy tip: Crowder quickly developed rapport with Darnold as slot presence, and could be solid play as No. 3 WR in PPR leagues.

