BUFFALO (1-0) at NEW YORK GIANTS (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Bills by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Bills 1-0; Giants 0-1

SERIES RECORD – Giants lead 7-6

LAST MEETING – Giants beat Bills 24-10, Oct. 4, 2015

LAST WEEK —Bills beat Jets 17-16; Giants lost to Cowboys 35-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bills No. 16, Giants No. 29

BILLS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (8), PASS (19).

BILLS DEFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (7), PASS (2).

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (6), PASS (10).

GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (11), PASS (32).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Bills lost last three in series. … Buffalo scored 17 points in last 19 minutes to beat Jets. … Looking for first 2-0 record since 2014, and third in 11 years. … Bills’ visit makes for first time road team gets to play at same stadium in consecutive weeks since Baltimore did Oct. 16-23, 2016, also at MetLife Stadium. Miami will do it Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, also at MetLife. … QB Josh Allen hit 24 of 37 for career-high 254 yards and TD against Jets. He also ran for score. Allen looking for seventh straight 200-yard game. Hall of Famer Jim Kelly was last Bill to do that, in 1992. … WR John Brown’s 123 yards receiving were best for team since Sammy Watkins (154) in December 2016. … Buffalo defense allowed one touchdown, other was pick-6, one of four turnovers by offense. … DE Jerry Hughes led team with 1½ sacks and tied with two passes defended. … S Jordan Poyer had team-high nine tackles and sack as Jets were limited to 223 yards in offense. … Giants QB Eli Manning threw for 306 yards and TD against Cowboys, 51st career 300-yarder. … RB Saquon Barkley ran for 120 yards and caught four passes for 19. … TE Evan Engram had career day with 11 catches for 120 yards and TD. That was most by Giants TE since Jeremy Shockey (12 catches) in 2007. … New York gave up 494 yards on defense, had no sacks or takeaways. …Fantasy tip: With WR Sterling Shepard coming off concussion, Engram could have another big game for Giants.

