ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are shaking up their offensive coaching staff by firing line coach Juan Castillo and receivers coach Terry Robiskie.

A person familiar with the decision confirmed to The Associated Press of Robiskie’s firing following his first season in Buffalo. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the team has not announced the move first reported by Sirius XM’s Alex Marvez.

Earlier in the day, general manager Brandon Beane said Castillo was fired Tuesday.

The shake-up comes after the rookie Josh Allen-led offense displayed inconsistencies in contributing to the team’s 6-10 finish.

A patchwork offensive line contributed to running back LeSean McCoy finishing with career lows with 514 yards rushing and averaging 3.2 yards per carry.

At receiver, starting Kelvin Benjamin’s production regressed to the point he was released by the team with four weeks left in the season.

Robiskie did play a role in developing second-year receiver Zay Jones and undrafted rookie Robert Foster. Jones led the team with 652 yards receiving and seven touchdowns, while Foster established himself as a starter over the final month of the season.

