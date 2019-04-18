9. BUFFALO BILLS (6-10)

LAST SEASON: Two-year plan to purge high-priced contracts and rebuild with youth led to Buffalo taking step back one year after ending 17-season playoff drought. First-round draft picks, QB Josh Allen and LB Tremaine Edmunds, showed gradual signs of progress on team ending season starting five rookies. Though defense allowed second-fewest yards, offense sputtered behind patchwork line, unproven receivers and inconsistent play at QB.

FREE AGENCY: With more than $70 million in salary cap space available, GM Brandon Beane was aggressive in adding 17 free agents, and yet judicious in signing most to one- and two-year contracts. Most expensive additions — C Mitch Morse and WRs Cole Beasley and John Brown — addressed most pressing needs. Bills also signed 35-year-old RB Frank Gore, expected to form NFL’s oldest backfield in joining 30-year-old LeSean McCoy.

THEY NEED: DE, TE, DT, WR.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, CB, S.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Houston DT Ed Oliver; Florida OT Jawaan Taylor; Iowa TE T.J. Hockenson.

OUTLOOK: Expectations are rising in Buffalo with roster of promising youngsters complemented by veteran free-agent additions. Main focus remains on Allen to continue progress he displayed in going 3-3 to close last season, and he should have better and more experienced talent around him. Another question is whether McCoy is finally showing signs of age after career-worst season.

