PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills starting center Mitch Morse is out indefinitely after being placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Coach Sean McDermott provided no details on how Morse was hurt while saying the player was diagnosed with the concussion on Tuesday.

Morse was given a veteran day off from practice Sunday. The team then had a day off before returning to practice Tuesday, when Morse watched from the sideline.

Morse was Buffalo’s key offseason free-agent addition in the team’s bid to overhaul what had been a patchwork line. He signed a four-year, $44.5 million contract after spending his first four seasons in Kansas City.

Concussions have forced Morse to miss games in each of his past two seasons.

McDermott says running back LeSean McCoy has been excused from practice for personal reasons and wouldn’t say when he’d return.

Offensive lineman Spencer Long also missed practice Wednesday, a day after hurting his knee.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL