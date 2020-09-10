NEW YORK JETS (7-9) at BUFFALO (10-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Bills by 5 1/2

SERIES RECORD — Bills lead 63-56

LAST MEETING — Jets beat Bills 13-6 on Dec. 29 at Bills Stadium

JETS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (29).

JETS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (2), PASS (17).

BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (8), PASS (26).

BILLS DEFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (10), PASS (4).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Jets QB Sam Darnold and Bills QB Josh Allen, two of five quarterbacks selected in the first-round of 2017 draft, have faced off twice — not including 2019 season finale in which Allen played two series before resting for playoff-bound Buffalo. They’ve split their two meetings. … Second consecutive season-opening meeting between AFC East teams after Bills rallied from 16-0 third-quarter deficit for 17-16 win at the Meadowlands on Sept. 8 last year. … Jets closed season winning six of eight. Seven wins were most since 10-6 finish in 2015, though they’ve not made playoffs since 2010. … Nine-year playoff drought is second longest behind 11-season drought from 1970 to ’80. … Jets combined to score five TDs and two field goals on their opening possession in 2019. The 40 opening-drive points ranked tied for ninth in the league. … Darnold set career highs with 3,024 yards passing, 19 touchdowns passing and 84.3 passer rating, but finished 24th by completing 61.9% of attempts. … RB Frank Gore faces former team after spending last year with Bills. He finished with 599 yards rushing, a career low in Gore’s 15 NFL seasons, and he eventually lost starting job to rookie Devin Singletary. … Led by rookie left tackle Mehi Becton, Jets in line to become just fourth NFL team since 2010 to have five different offensive line players start in Week 1 from the previous season opener. … Safety Bradley McDougald, acquired in offseason trade that sent All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to Seattle, had two interceptions and six forced fumbles with Seahawks last year. … Bills have made playoffs in two of three years under coach Sean McDermott, including last season, which ended with Buffalo squandering 16-0 third-quarter lead in 22-19 OT loss to Houston in AFC wild-card playoff. … Allen doubled his touchdowns passing total to 20 from his rookie season, and threw just nine interceptions — three fewer than 2018. Though his completion percentage jumped six points to 58.8, he still finished 32nd among NFL starters. … Sixth-year receiver Stefon Diggs makes his Bills debut after Buffalo gave up first-round draft pick to acquire him in a trade with Minnesota in March. … Diggs, who has topped 1,000 yards in each of his past two seasons, joins established group of receivers rounded out by John Brown and Cole Beasley. … Buffalo’s offensive line returns four starters, with exception of right guard Jon Feliciano, who is expected to miss another six weeks after tearing a pectoral muscle in July. … Bills finished 23rd in NFL with 314 points scored, and managed 20 or fewer 11 times, including playoffs. … Defense returns nine starters, with exception of tackle Star Lotulelei (opted out) and linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (retirement). … Fantasy tip: Expect Diggs to be targeted in Bills debut, but tap the brakes on expectations given he and Allen had limited time to build chemistry during coronavirus-shortened offseason.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL