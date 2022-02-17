RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Diamond Johnson scored 16 points, and No. 4 North Carolina State moved closer to an Atlantic Coast Conference title with a 92-61 victory over Wake Forest on Thursday night.

The Wolfpack (23-3, 14-1) racked up its most points in any quarter this season — 37 in the third — on the way to its fifth straight victory.

With No. 3 Louisville losing earlier in the night at No. 24 North Carolina, the Wolfpack is closing in on its first ACC regular-season title since the 1989-90 season. The Wolfpack holds a 1½-game lead with two games to play.

Jakia Brown-Turner rolled up 15 points, reserve Camille Hobby posted 14 points, Kayla Jones had 11 points and Elissa Cunane added 10 points for N.C. State.

Elise Williams had 14 points and Christina Morra scored 13 for Wake Forest (13-13, 3-12), which lost for the 10th time in its last 11 games. ACC scoring leader Jewel Spear notched 11 points, well below her average of 19.2.

After going 1 for 8 on 3-point shots in the first half, the Wolfpack went 8 for 9 on long-range shots in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the third quarter. Those baskets were a big part of a 37-18 third-quarter edge for the Wolfpack

N.C. State scored the first eight points of the second quarter for a 22-13 edge. The Wolfpack led by as many as 18 and went into halftime up 39-25. That margin ballooned to 53-28 after N.C. State made three 3-pointers in the first 2½ minutes of the second half.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons were trying to string together consecutive victories after beating Virginia on Sunday. It has been more than two months since they’ve won two in a row, and the Demon Deacons are simply trying to put together a few good games down the stretch.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack had it rolling after a rather ordinary opening 10 minutes. N.C. State shot 51.5% from the field to help it to its largest point total in ACC play this season. After withstanding second-half challenges in the previous three games, the Wolfpack was able to coast.

It was a program-record 15th ACC regular-season victory for N.C. State. … The Wolfpack has won eight straight meetings with Wake Forest. … Wake Forest dropped to 0-66 all-time vs. top-5 teams.

Wake Forest: At Boston College on Sunday.

N.C. State: Hosts Syracuse on Sunday in the regular-season home finale.

