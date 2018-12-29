SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin took a big lead in the first run of a women’s World Cup slalom on Saturday, positioning herself for an outright record 36th victory in the discipline.
The two-time overall champion from the United States had a flawless run to lead Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by 0.48 seconds and Olympic slalom champion Frida Hansdotter of Sweden by 0.53.
Fourth-placed Wendy Holdener of Switzerland finished 0.96 behind and was the only other skier within a second of Shiffrin’s time.
Shiffrin currently shares the best mark for most wins in the discipline with Marlies Raich. Competing as Marlies Schild, the Austrian won 35 times before retiring in 2014.
By winning Saturday, Shiffrin would also become the first skier to win 15 races in a single calendar year.
