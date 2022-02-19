HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Jamal Bieniemy had 19 points to lead five UTEP players in double figures as the Miners defeated Southern Miss 84-70 on Saturday.

Tydus Verhoeven added 13 points for the Miners (16-10, 9-5 Conference USA). Souley Boum chipped in 12, Jorell Saterfield scored 12 and Christian Agnew had 11. Boum also had seven rebounds.

Isaih Moore tied a season high with 25 points plus 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Golden Eagles (6-20, 1-12), who have now lost nine straight. Mo Arnold added 14 points. DeAndre Pinckney had 12 points.

The Miners improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. UTEP defeated Southern Miss 87-54 on Jan. 8.

