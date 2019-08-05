ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Bo Bichette homered and scored both runs, Jacob Waguespack pitched six impressive innings and the Toronto Blue Jays ended Tampa Bay’s six-game winning streak, beating the Rays 2-0 Monday night.

Bichette opened the game with a double off Charlie Morton, the sixth straight game in which he has doubled. He hit his third home run leading off the third.

The 21-year-old Bichette, the son of former major leaguer Dante Bichette, played at Lakewood High School just four miles south of Tropicana Field as recently as 2016. He has hit in all eight of his major league games.

Waguespack (3-1) gave up four hits and a walk, striking out six in his fifth major league start. Derek Law got four outs for his second save in four days.

Morton (12-4) pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out nine.

The Rays, who had scored six or more runs in a franchise-record seven straight games, put nine runners on base in the first seven innings, including three via Toronto errors. They were 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and were shut out for the first time since June 28.

Freddy Galvis and Randal Grichuk also had two hits for the Blue Jays, who have won six of eight.

FATHER AND SON

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 0 for 3 against Morton. In Morton’s major league debut in 2008 with Atlanta, he faced future Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero. The elder Guerrero went 1 for 3 against Morton that day.

NERVOUS, BUT HONEST

Blue Jays RHP Yennsy Diaz was sent back to the minors a day after his wild major league debut (four walks, two with the bases loaded) in Sunday’s 6-5 loss at Baltimore. “He told me he was nervous, and I love that,” manager Charlie Montoyo said. “Usually the guys make excuses, say I was a little wild and stuff, but he said he was just nervous.”

TRAINER’S ROM

Rays: RHP Yonny Chirinos was placed on the 10-day IL and will miss at least a month due to right finger inflammation. . . . RHP Tyler Glasnow (right forearm strain) played catch for the first time is six weeks and hopes to thrown off a mound in two weeks. . . . LHP Jose Alvarado (right oblique strain) is scheduled to pitch Wednesday and Thursday at Triple-A Durham.

UP NEXT

Toronto RHP Trent Thornton (4-7) will make his third start against the Rays in the second game of the three-game series Tuesday night. Tampa Bay’s starter was not announced as of the conclusion of Monday night’s game.

