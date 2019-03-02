BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tyler Bey tallied his 12th double-double of the season, scoring 17 points and snagging 10 rebounds in Colorado’s 71-63 win against Utah on Saturday.

Colorado (17-11, 8-8 Pac-12) took a nine-point halftime lead and stayed in front after intermission thanks to 15 points from Evan Battey and some cold shooting from both sides.

Utah (15-13, 9-7), which shoots a conference-best 39.6 percent from 3-point distance, was held to just five makes on 26 attempts (19 percent).

The Utes fell behind 8-0, failing to score until Timmy Allen’s bucket at the 15:05 mark. Allen, who returned after a back injury sidelined him for two games, hit two more shots to spark a 9-0 run that gave the Utes a 9-8 lead when Sedrick Barefield capped the run with a 3-pointer. The Buffaloes took the lead for good on Tyler Bey’s dunk with 9:25 left before halftime.

Barefield paced the Utes with 19 points, while Allen scored 11.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: The win gives the Buffaloes an outside chance to finish in the conference’s top four which would be worthy of a bye in the conference tournament. Colorado can help itself with a victory against UCLA on Thursday.

Utah: The Utes dropped into a tie with UCLA for fourth place in the Pac-12. The two will match up next weekend in Salt Lake City. The Utes have lost in their last two trips to Boulder but have still won 10 of their last 12 matchups against Colorado.

UP NEXT

Colorado: The Buffaloes remain home for the final two games of Pac-12 regular-season play. The Buffaloes, who are tied with USC in the conference standings, host UCLA on Thursday before entertaining the Trojans on Saturday.

Utah: The Utes finish their regular season at home. They host USC on Thursday.