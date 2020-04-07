BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Saddiq Bey of Villanova, Luka Garza of Iowa, Myles Powell of Seton Hall, Peyton Pritchard of Oregon and Obi Toppin of Dayton have earned positional awards from the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The winners were announced Tuesday on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” broadcast. They are usually honored at the College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles, which were scheduled for Friday, but got canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bey received the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year award. He averaged 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and shot 45% from 3-point range.

Garza was named the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year. He averaged 23.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.

Powell earned the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year. He averaged 21 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

The Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year went to Pritchard, who averaged 20.5 points, 5.5 assists and shot 82% from the free-throw line.

Toppin received the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year. He averaged 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and shot 63% from the field.

Each award’s namesake headed his own selection committee to evaluate candidates throughout the season. Fans also were able to vote.

