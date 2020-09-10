PHOENIX (AP) — Mookie Betts will be making his first start at second base since 2014 on Thursday night when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 27-year-old Betts, who signed a $365 million, 12-year deal with the Dodgers that starts next year, has been one of the best players in the big leagues this season, batting .307 with 14 homers, 33 RBIs and six stolen bases. Now he’s showing off his defensive versatility after making his previous 37 starts of the season in right field.

Betts isn’t a total stranger to the infield, playing second base some in the minors and starting 14 games at the position during his rookie season with the Red Sox. He also played a six-inning stretch at second base in 2018.

The move is mildly surprising considering the Dodgers have other options at second base, including Kiké Hernández, Gavin Lux and Chris Taylor.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports