DENVER (AP) — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman upheld an eight-game suspension issued to Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri following his illegal check to the head of Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of a first-round series against St. Louis.

Bettman heard Kadri’s appeal before announcing his decision Monday. The incident took place at 6:26 of the third period on May 19 in Game 2. Kadri was assessed a match penalty for the check to Faulk.

Kadri missed the last two games of the Blues series — Colorado advanced with a four-game sweep — and Game 1 of the Avalanche’s second-round series versus Vegas on Sunday night.

If the suspension — the sixth of Kadri’s career — is not completed during the playoffs, any remaining games will be served at the beginning of next season.

The 30-year-old Kadri was the only Avalanche player to suit up in all 56 regular-season games. He finished with 11 goals and 21 assists. He also led the team in faceoff wins.

___

