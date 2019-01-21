DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Mark Gordon scored 27 points and Bethune-Cookman took off in the second half to beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 89-68 on Monday.
Gordon was 9-of-12 shooting with four 3-pointers in the junior-college transfer’s top scoring day as a Wildcat. He scored 19 in the first half with the Wildcats (8-11, 3-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) leading 38-36. In the second half, Cletrell Pope scored 13 of his 15 points and Malik Maitland all 11 of his in a 50-point second half. Soufiyane Diakite finished with 16 points and Pope grabbed 12 rebounds.
The Wildcats shot 64 percent in the second half and finished at 59 percent while connecting on 9 of 17 3-point tries. They led by double figures throughout the final 10 minutes.
Tyler Jones scored 17 points for the Hawks (3-18, 0-5). Bryan Urrutia had nine assists to go with five points.
