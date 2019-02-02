ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Kiki Bertens reached her first final since September with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over Aryna Sabalenka at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Saturday.
The eighth-ranked Bertens broke Sabalenka’s serve four times and fired in nine aces as she moved to a career 3-0 record over 10th-ranked Sabalenka.
Eighth-seeded Donna Vekic plays Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva, seeking her first WTA title in eight years, in Saturday’s other semifinal.
Bertens entered the top 10 in October after winning the Cincinnati, Charleston and Seoul tournaments last season. Her current ranking of eighth is the best for a Dutch woman since Betty Stove, who reached No. 5 in 1977.
