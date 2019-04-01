SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Robert Beric scored in the 79th minute to give Saint-Etienne a 2-1 win over visiting Nimes on Monday and keep its hopes of qualifying for European competition alive.

Beric scored his fifth French league goal of the season and his second in as many games by finishing a cross from Valentin Vada into the bottom right corner.

Antonin Bobichon opened the scoring for Nimes in the second minute with a header that went out of the reach of goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier. Remy Cabella, who also scored against Nimes earlier in the season, answered in the 24th minute for Saint-Etienne.

The victory moves Saint-Etienne past Marseille and back into fourth in the French league, with the fourth-place team earning a spot in the Europa League. Nimes remains 12th, level with Angers on points.

