CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter has criticized soccer officials for not using video review in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

While FIFA instituted video assistant referees for last year’s men’s World Cup and this year’s Women’s World Cup, the Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Football did not adopt it for its premier tournament.

“One thing I’m a little bit critical of CONCACAF is not having VAR,” Berhalter said Saturday. “I think it’s a necessity in today’s modern game. I’m disappointed with that decision. I don’t think it’s a decision that’s good for the game. Having said that, I think the referees in this tournament have been fine.”

Mario Escobar of Guatemala was picked as the referee for Sunday’s Gold Cup final between the U.S. and Mexico.

