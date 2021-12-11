MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema and Luis Suárez will be ready to face off in the Spanish capital derby despite doubts regarding their fitness, their coaches said on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti said Benzema will play for Real Madrid on Sunday when it aims to deal a serious blow to Atlético Madrid’s chances of catching it in the Spanish league title race.

“He has practiced, he is ready, and tomorrow he will play,” Ancelotti said about his top striker.

Suárez will also be available to help Atlético spark its bid to defend the title, according to Diego Simeone.

“Tomorrow he will be on the squad. We will make a decision on whether he starts,” Simeone said.

Atlético visits the Santiago Bernabéu in fourth place and 10 points off Madrid’s pace.

Benzema missed Madrid’s 2-0 win over Inter Milan this week after he left last weekend’s 2-0 victory at Real Sociedad with a leg injury.

Suárez was forced out of Atlético’s 3-1 win at Porto on Tuesday with a leg problem.

Benzema leads the league with 12 goals, while Suárez leads his team with seven in the competition.

Barcelona, however, will be without striker Memphis Depay for its match at Osasuna. Depay, who leads Barcelona with eight goals, was dropped from the squad because of a left leg injury. Barcelona is in a distant seventh place.

