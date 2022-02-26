PARIS (AP) — Nice goalkeeper Walter Benitez made several saves to earn his 10-man team a 0-0 draw at close rival Strasbourg and second place in the French league on Saturday.

Nice is level on points with Marseille in the race for second spot and automatic Champions League entry, but is ahead on goal difference. Marseille can move three points clear of Nice with a win at struggling Troyes on Sunday.

Nice had Brazilian central defender Dante sent off in the 48th minute, after receiving a second yellow card for fouling former France striker Kevin Gameiro.

Benitez kept out a firm shot from midfielder Sanjin Prcic in the 29th as Strasbourg edged a tight first half, then made key stops in the last 20 minutes from Gameiro, striker Ludovic Ajorque and twice from substitute Habib Diallo.

Strasbourg would have moved into third place on goal difference with a win. But instead the Alsace side dropped behind Rennes and into fifth spot on goal difference.

Third gets a place in the Champions League playoffs while fourth earns automatic entry into the Europa League.

Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain hosted improving Saint-Etienne later Saturday.

