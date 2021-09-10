MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Benintendi had four hits and two home runs, the last a two-run shot in the 11th to send the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Benintendi had five RBIs in his second multi-homer game of the season in Minnesota. He’s driven in 11 runs in his last three games for Kansas City.

Ervin Santana (2-2) pitched around a walk and the automatic runner in a scoreless 10th against his former team, and Greg Holland earned his eighth save in 12 chances.

Juan Minaya (2-1) took the loss for the Twins.

Benintendi’s 15th homer of the year off Minaya was an opposite-field fly that just found its way over the wall. Kansas City had loaded the bases in the 10th against Minaya, who got Salvador Perez to ground out to end the inning.

The ball was flying early on a mild night in Minnesota, with the temperature 80 degrees at first pitch.

Benintendi opened the scoring in the first with a three-run homer off Twins rookie starter Griffin Jax. He also hit two home runs in Minnesota on May 1.

The Twins followed with a pair of home runs in the bottom of the first off Royals rookie starter Daniel Lynch.

Byron Buxton led off with a deep drive to center field that bounced off the facing of the second deck an estimated 457 feet. Jorge Polanco doubled and Rob Refsnyder singled in front of Josh Donaldson’s 22nd homer of the year.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Manager Rocco Baldelli confirmed the season is over for LHP Taylor Rogers, who is on the injured list with a left middle finger sprain. Rogers has been out since July 27. Baldelli said Rogers could start playing catch soon. … RHP Randy Dobnak, back on the disabled list with a right middle finger injury, has a full tear of the A4 pulley in the finger. Baldelli wouldn’t rule out a return this season for Dobnak but admitted it’s unlikely. Rogers and Dobnak don’t need surgery and need to let the injuries heal. … LHP Lewis Thorpe played long toss on Friday and will throw a bullpen on Saturday as he tries to recover from a left shoulder impingement.

UP NEXT

RHP Michael Pineda (5-8, 3.99 ERA) starts Saturday for Minnesota, with Kansas City going with RHP Brady Singer (4-9, 4.58). Pineda is back in the rotation after making his first career relief appearance. He threw three scoreless outings after being activated from the injured list on Sept. 6. Singer is coming off his best start of the season with seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox.

