CINCINNATI (AP) — New Bengals coach Zac Taylor got a quarterback in the fourth round of the draft, with Cincinnati trading up to take Ryan Finley from N.C. State.

He’ll back up Andy Dalton — for now, anyway — while getting to know the first-year coach’s system. Dalton is entering his ninth season and has two years left on his contract. The Bengals hadn’t taken a quarterback so high in the draft since they got Dalton in the second round in 2011. They took AJ McCarron in the fifth round in 2014 as Dalton’s backup.

Finley is known for his accuracy and was the only quarterback the Bengals brought to Paul Brown Stadium for a visit. Finley also visited Washington and Detroit.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL