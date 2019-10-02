CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals put receiver John Ross III on injured reserve Wednesday, the latest blow to a winless team that’s already missing star receiver A.J. Green.

Ross landed hard on his right shoulder during a 27-3 loss in Pittsburgh on Monday night that left Cincinnati 0-4 for the first time since 2008. He’s eligible to return later in the season if the shoulder heals.

Ross led the Bengals with 328 yards receiving and three touchdown catches. He was Cincinnati’s only deep threat with Green recovering from an ankle injury suffered during training camp.

Coach Zac Taylor ruled Green out for a game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals (0-3-1) at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals expect Green back within a few weeks.

