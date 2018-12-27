CINCINNATI (6-9) at PITTSBURGH (8-6-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Steelers by 14

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cincinnati 10-5, Pittsburgh 8-6-1

SERIES RECORD — Steelers lead 63-35

LAST MEETING — Steelers beat Bengals 28-21, Oct. 14

LAST WEEK — Bengals lost to Browns 26-18; Steelers lost to Saints 31-28.

AP PRO32 RANKING — Bengals No. 26, Steelers No. 12

BENGALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (22), PASS (23).

BENGALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (29), PASS (30).

STEELERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (31), PASS (2).

STEELERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (6), PASS (16).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Steelers can clinch third straight AFC North title with win and Baltimore loss to Cleveland. … Pittsburgh clinches fifth straight playoff berth with win and tie between Tennessee and Indianapolis. Steelers have lost four of five after 7-2-1 start. … Pittsburgh has won 10 of last 11 meetings with Bengals, and earned Week 6 victory in Cincinnati on Antonio Brown’s 31-yard touchdown reception with 10 seconds left. … Bengals are 8-25 vs Steelers under coach Marvin Lewis, whose future is uncertain after third straight losing season. … Lewis is 0-7 in playoffs during his 16 seasons in Cincinnati, NFL record for coaching futility. Cincinnati hasn’t won playoff game since 1990 season, tied with Redskins for fifth-longest streak in NFL history. … Last year, Bengals won at Baltimore 31-27 in final game, knocking Ravens out of contention and giving playoff berth to Buffalo. … QB Jeff Driskel makes fifth NFL start in place of Andy Dalton, out with torn ligament in thumb. … RB Joe Mixon leads AFC with 1,063 yards and 224 carries. He’s trying to become first Bengal to lead AFC in rushing. … Cincinnati defense on verge of setting several franchise records. Bengals have allowed 439 points, fourth most in club history and only 21 behind team record. Current mark is 460 points (1999), followed by 456 (2002) and 452 (1998). … Steelers have won last 10 home finales. … Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger leads NFL with 4,842 yards passing and would be first QB in team history to top NFL in yards passing over entire season. … Roethlisberger’s 421 completions, 33 TD passes both franchise records. … Pittsburgh hopeful Pro Bowl RB James Conner returns after three-game absence (sprained left ankle). … WRs Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster sixth combo in NFL history to have 100 receptions in same season. … Pittsburgh OLB T.J. Watt’s 19 career sacks most by Steelers linebacker in first two seasons. … Brown only player in NFL history with six straight 100-catch seasons. Brown’s 79 career touchdowns fourth most in team history. His 15 TD receptions in 2018 are single-season personal record. Fantasy tip: Brown is typically safe bet against Bengals. He has one TD reception in each of last three meetings. Steelers are 13-3 vs. Bengals with Brown in lineup.

