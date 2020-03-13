CINCINATI (AP) — The Bengals released Cordy Glenn on Friday, severing ties with the left tackle who missed most of last season because of concussion and suspension.

Cincinnati obtained Glenn from Buffalo in a trade before the 2018 season. He started 13 games that year, when the Bengals won six games and Marvin Lewis was fired as head coach.

Glenn suffered a concussion during preseason last year and missed the first six games. He was suspended for the seventh game after a disagreement with coach Zac Taylor’s staff over his status.

The 30-year-old player missed three more games before starting five at left tackle and appearing in the final game of a 2-14 season, which matched the worst in franchise history.

The Bengals drafted left tackle Jonah Williams in the first round last year and planned to start him in Glenn’s spot, moving the veteran tackle to another spot. Williams injured a shoulder that needed surgery, sidelining him for the entire season.

Williams is expected to be ready to start at left tackle next season.

Glenn has played eight years in the NFL — the first six with Buffalo — and has started 95 games overall.

