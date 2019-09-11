CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals receiver A.J. Green has started running for the first time since he hurt his ankle during the opening practice of training camp, an indication he’s healing quickly from surgery.

Green was out of his protective boot Wednesday for the first time since the injury. The Bengals expect him back during the first half of the season, although there’s no specific target for his return.

The Bengals lost their opener in Seattle 21-20 on Sunday with Green watching from the sideline.

Green’s injury was a significant setback to the offense in its first year under new head coach Zac Taylor. They decided to keep him on the active roster rather than put him on an injury list, allowing him to return when ready.

