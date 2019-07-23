CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals owner Mike Brown opposes an 18-game regular season in the NFL that would include players sitting out a couple of weeks.

Brown said Tuesday that he likes the current 16-game format. He doubts that the regular season will expand because of the players’ objections.

One proposal would eliminate two preseason games while extending the regular season by two. Teams would rest players for two regular season games so that nobody would play in more than 16. Brown called the idea “absurd,” noting teams would be fielding less than their best lineup.

Brown blames owners for allowing coaches to rest their starters during the preseason games, making them unattractive to fans.

