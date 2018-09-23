The Cincinnati Bengals are joining in support of relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Florence, which has devastated the Carolinas.
The Bengals, like the Panthers, will wear stickers that read “One Carolina” on the back of their helmets for Sunday’s game in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Bengals said on Twitter “we send our well wishes to all who were affected.”
Dana Outlaw, the mayor of New Bern, North Carolina —an area hit particularly hard by the hurricane— received an invite from Panthers coach Ron Rivera to hit the team’s “Keep Pounding” drum before the game.
