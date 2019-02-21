CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have completed their lengthy search for a defensive coordinator by hiring Lou Anarumo, who was the New York Giants’ defensive backs coach last season.
Anarumo will be Cincinnati’s fourth defensive coordinator in three seasons. Head coach Marvin Lewis took over the duties when Teryl Austin was fired midway through last season. Lewis then was fired after a third straight losing season.
Defensive coordinator was the last major job open under new coach Zac Taylor, who came from the Los Angeles Rams as quarterbacks coach and plans to call the plays on offense.
Anarumo also was defensive backs coach for the Dolphins from 2012-17. He was interim defensive coordinator in Miami for the final 12 games in 2015.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Does Russell Wilson really want to leave the Seahawks for the New York Giants?
- 'The future of basketball' plays at Federal Way High School. His name is Jaden McDaniels.
- 'I'm in a way better spot': Back with Mariners on minor-league deal, Dustin Ackley is hopeful, and realistic
- The Huskies have returned to prominence in the Pac-12, and so has the roar on Montlake
- Not allowing a basket for nearly half the game, UW makes Utah latest victim of swarming defense VIEW
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL