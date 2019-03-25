CINCINNATI (AP) — Cornerback Darqueze Dennard chose to stay with the Bengals on a one-year deal Monday, keeping Cincinnati’s starting cornerback group intact.

Dennard, a first-round pick in 2014, was an unrestricted free agent. As the Bengals’ slot cornerback last season, he had 67 tackles — fourth-most on the team — in 13 games.

The Bengals return Dennard and outside cornerbacks Dre Kirkpatrick and William Jackson — all first-round picks — on a defense that gave up the most total yards and the most yards passing in the league. Dennard has three interceptions in his five seasons with Cincinnati, none last year.

The Bengals signed cornerback B.W. Webb to a three-year deal earlier this month. The unrestricted free agent played for the Giants last season.



