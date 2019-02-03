LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica beat Sporting Lisbon 4-2 Sunday to move within three points of Portuguese league leader Porto.
Haris Seferovic, Joao Felix, Ruben Dias and Pizzi Fernandes scored for Benfica, which never trailed at Sporting’s Jose Alvalade Stadium.
Bruno Fernandes and Bas Dost scored for the hosts.
Defending champion Porto lost ground at the top after being held to a 0-0 draw at Guimaraes.
Sporting is in fourth place, 11 points off the lead after 20 matches.
Third-placed Braga, which won 2-0 at Desportivo Aves on Saturday, is one point behind Benfica and four points behind Porto.
