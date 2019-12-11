MONTREAL (AP) — Ben Chiarot scored in overtime and Cayden Primeau made 35 saves for his first NHL victory in the Montreal Canadiens’ 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.

Chiarot scored 1:11 into the extra period on a 2-on-1 with Max Domi.

Nick Cousins and Tomas Tatar scored in regulation for the Canadiens. They improved to 15-11-6, winning for the third straight time after losing four of five.

Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown scored for the Senators, and Anders Nilsson made 26 saves.

Montreal was playing the second half of a back-to-back after beating Pittsburgh 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Notes: The 20-year-old Primeau is the son of former NHL player was the 199th overall draft pick in 2017. … Ottawa’s NHL-worst power play went 1 for 5.

UP NEXT

Senators: Hosts Columbus on Saturday.

Canadiens: Host Detroit on Saturday night.