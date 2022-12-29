BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jubrile Belo scored 19 points as Montana State beat Idaho 72-58 in a Big Sky Conference opener on Thursday.

Belo added eight rebounds for the Bobcats (8-6). Tyler Patterson scored 17 points, going 6 of 11 (5 for 9 from distance). Raequan Battle was 5 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Divant’e Moffitt led the way for the Vandals (6-8) with 19 points and four assists. Idaho also got 11 points and 11 rebounds from Nigel Burris. In addition, Trey Smith finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Montana State hosts Eastern Washington while Idaho visits Montana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.