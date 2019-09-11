Bellevue High School senior Ian Siebers has earned a spot on the 12-member U.S. Junior Presidents Cup team that will compete at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia Dec. 8-9 before the PGA Tour’s Presidents Cup takes over the course Dec. 12-15.

Presidents Cup competition is between U.S. and non-European golfers and began in 1994 and is held every other year. This will be the second Junior Presidents Cup, for golfers 19-and-under who aren’t enrolled in college.

Siebers, 17, is a Duke recruit who finished tied for seventh in stroke play at the U.S Amateur in 2018. This year, he led Bellevue to the 3A state championship by finishing second individually. His credentials include being named Washington and Pacific Northwest Junior Player of the Year in 2018 and posting the low individual score at the Junior America’s Cup this year. He is a 2018 second team Rolex Junior All-American and has won two American Junior Golf Association tournaments and four Washington Junior Golf Association age-group titles. His home course is Sahalee Country Cub.

The U.S. Junior Presidents Cup team consists of 12 players and is captained by Justin Leonard, winner of the 1997 British Open. Siebers is the only Northwest player on the team, which has players from 10 states. Tiger Woods is captain of the U.S Presidents Cup team and Fred Couples is one of his assistants.

Notes

• When Andy Kelleher moved to the United States from Ireland in 1985, he had never played golf.

“Golf at that time was for the professional class in Ireland, not the working class,” he said.

Informed that golf was a game for nearly everyone in America, he took it up and enjoyed two of his biggest moments recently at his home course of West Seattle.

Kelleher made a hole-in-one on the 144-yard 11th hole at West Seattle on Aug. 14 with an 8-iron and then on Sept. 4 birdied all four of the course’s par-3 holes. Both achievements were in men’s club competition.

Kelleher, 69, has a handicap index of 9.9 and is the retired co-owner-operator of the now-closed Dubliner Bar in Fremont.

• This is the 75th anniversary of the 1944 PGA Championship played at Manito Golf and Country Club in Spokane. It was won by Bob Hamilton, who beat favored Byron Nelson 1-up in the 36-hole title match. Spokane will have another 75th anniversary in two years because the first U.S. Women’s Open was played at the Spokane Country Club in 1946. Patty Berg won.

• Local author Larry Baush has written “Uncorked: The Life and Times of Champagne Tony Lema.” Colorful Lema, who grew up impoverished outside Oakland, won the 1964 British Open then died two years later at age 32 in private-plane crash. Lema was among the world’s most popular golfers when he died. The book is available through Amazon.