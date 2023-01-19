CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juston Betz’s 13 points helped Bellarmine defeat Austin Peay 56-45 on Thursday night.

Betz was 4-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Knights (9-11, 4-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Garrett Tipton added nine points while going 3 of 9 (1 for 5 from distance), and he also had five rebounds.

Guy Fauntleroy led the way for the Governors (8-12, 2-5) with 10 points. Austin Peay also got seven points each from Cameron Copeland and Sean Durugordon.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Bellarmine visits Lipscomb while Austin Peay hosts Eastern Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.