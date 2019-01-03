CARDIFF, England (AP) — Former Wales captain Craig Bellamy says he has temporarily stepped down from his job coaching Cardiff’s under-18 team while being investigated for bullying.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported this week that the parents of a young English player complained to Cardiff about Bellamy’s behavior toward their son, who has since left the club.

Bellamy says he is “saddened both by the allegations and the manner in which they were made and I categorically refute them.”

In a statement, Bellamy added that he “temporarily removed myself from my coaching position in order to cooperate fully with the club’s inquiry.”

Bellamy scored 19 goals in 78 games for Wales and also had successful spells playing for Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle. He finished his career in 2014 at hometown club Cardiff.

The 39-year-old Bellamy says he wants to return to coaching at Cardiff.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports