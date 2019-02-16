CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Davon Bell had 20 points as Presbyterian won its ninth consecutive home game, edging past Campbell 76-71 on Saturday.
Bell hit 13 of 14 from the free-throw line. He added nine assists.
JC Younger had 17 points for Presbyterian (16-12, 8-5 Big South Conference). Adam Flagler added 14 points and seven assists. Cory Hightower had 10 points and eight rebounds for the hosts.
Chris Clemons had 28 points for the Fighting Camels (15-11, 8-4). Cory Gensler added 19 points. Ja’Cor Nelson had 11 points and six rebounds.
The Blue Hose leveled the season series against the Fighting Camels with the win. Campbell defeated Presbyterian 77-73 on Jan. 24. Presbyterian faces UNC-Asheville on the road next Saturday. Campbell plays High Point at home on Thursday.
